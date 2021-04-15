site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cole Sulser: Up as 27th man
Sulser was added as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Mariners.
Sulser logged two scoreless innings with three strikeouts prior to getting sent down earlier this season. He will offer bullpen depth during the twin bill before being sent back to the alternate site.
