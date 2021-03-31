Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Sulser will be included on the Opening Day roster, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Though he had a brief run as the Orioles' closer in 2020, Sulser's rough finish to the past season meant that he had to battle for a bullpen job in spring training. He was able to lock down a spot by holding opposing hitters to a .118 average over his five innings this spring, though both of the hits that he gave up were home runs. The Orioles' closing situation remains unsettled heading into Opening Day, but Sulser isn't believed to be part of the conversation at the moment. Instead, Tanner Scott, Shawn Armstrong and Cesar Valdez likely profile as the top options for saves.