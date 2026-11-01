Selby (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day IL, cleared outright waivers, and has been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Selby underwent season-ending right shoulder surgery last July to repair his labrum and rotator cuff. He's not expected to be ready for Opening Day in 2027, though there's a good chance he'll be able to return to game action at some point during the summer. Selby didn't pitch at all last year, but he showed some promise in 2025 when he posted a 14:2 K:BB over 14 innings spanning 11 relief appearances with the Orioles while recording a 3.21 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.