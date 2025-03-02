The Orioles optioned Selby to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Selby finished the 2024 regular season on the Orioles' 28-man roster and made five total relief appearances in the majors between stops with Baltimore and Kansas City, tossing seven innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits and four walks. Though he retains a 40-man roster spot heading into 2025, Selby took himself out of contention for an Opening Day bullpen gig by giving up four earned runs and recording just two outs in his lone Grapefruit League appearance. He'll likely begin the upcoming season at Triple-A Norfolk.