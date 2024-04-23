Cowser went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Angels in a 4-2 win Monday.

Cowser accounted for Baltimore's final run with a seventh-inning solo shot off Reid Detmers. It was the young slugger's sixth long ball of the campaign and his second in as many games. Cowser looked lost facing major-league batting for the first time last season, posting a .115/.286/.148 slash line with a 28.6 percent strikeout rate over 77 plate appearances. He's turned things around dramatically to start this season, however, recording a .364/.400/.800 slash line along with 12 extra-base hits, 10 runs, 17 RBI and three thefts through 60 plate appearances.