Cowser went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

Cowser extended his hitting streak to six games and clubbed his 12th homer of the year. The outfielder has been pretty productive in the month of August, batting .241 with three doubles, three big flies, nine RBI and one stolen base over his last 54 at-bats. The three-hit game Monday was also Cowser's third of the campaign.