Cowser went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-6 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Cowser smashed homer No. 8 for the year and his seventh since the beginning of June. The 25-year-old outfielder has provided the Orioles with a boost since coming off the injured back on June 3 -- he's slashing a productive .240/.291/.531 with seven round trippers, seven doubles, 16 RBI and one stolen base over his last 103 plate appearances. Cowser began the season as Baltimore's leadoff batter but has hit sixth or lower in the lineup in all but one of his last 27 games, although it's worth noting current No. 1 hitter Jackson Holliday is struggling with a .543 OPS across his last 21 outings.