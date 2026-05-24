Orioles' Colton Cowser: Delivers walk-off homer

Cowser went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in a 5-3 win over the Tigers in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Cowser was on the bench versus southpaw Framber Valdez to begin the game. He entered in the eighth inning to replace Blaze Alexander, but it was an inning later where Cowser made his mark with a walk-off blast against Kenley Jansen. Cowser has hit safely in his last four games, going 4-for-8 with a stolen base and three strikeouts in that span. He's getting in the lineup more often against right-handed pitchers, which could lead to Tyler O'Neill seeing less playing time. Cowser is batting .200 with a .573 OPS, two homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, a steal and two doubles over 103 plate appearances this season.