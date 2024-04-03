Cowser went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Royals.

Cowser made his first start of the season and was the only Oriole with multiple hits in the contest. He's 3-for-6 with two doubles over five games, as he's often come into games off the bench so far. Austin Hays is still the starter in left field, but Cowser could push for more playing time if he continues to succeed in his currently limited role.