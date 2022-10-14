Cowser got off to a cold start in Triple-A following his late-season promotion, but he recovered to bat .299/.390/.582 with four home runs over his last 17 games.

Cowser posted a relatively modest .225/.342/.441 batting line in Triple-A overall after absolutely rocking Double-A (.341/.469/.568), but that was weighed down heavily by his struggles over his first nine games following the promotion. After striking out 21 times in his first 35 at-bats following the promotion (a 48.8 percent rate), Cowser slashed that clip to a far more respectable 20.8 percent over those final 17 games. Overall, he hit .278/.406/.469 with 19 homers, 18 steals and a 94:174 BB:K over 138 games across three levels in 2022. Assuming he can keep his strikeouts in check, Cowser will certainly be on the radar for a 2023 promotion to the big club.