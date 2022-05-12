Cowser is hitting .244/.395/.389 with one homer and eight steals through 25 games for High-A Aberdeen.

He's been caught stealing just once, and Cowser's sharp 18.9 percent walk rate has given him plenty of opportunities to run. In fact, Cowser has drawn at least one walk seven consecutive games. Whiffs have been an issue, with a 30.7 percent strikeout rate for the season, but he's posted a much-improved 20 percent clip over the aforementioned seven-game span. The question with Cowser has always been his pop, and we haven't seen a whole ton of that from him so far in the minors; he's homered just three times in 57 career games. If he's not going to put the ball over the fence with regularity, he'll certainly need to hit for better average than he's shown so far this year.