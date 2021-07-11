The Orioles have selected Cowser with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Cowser is one of the best college hitters in this class, but that is damning with faint praise. If he'd put up his numbers (career .374/.490/.680 slash line with more walks than strikeouts) in the SEC or ACC, scouts would be much more excited, but he did that damage playing for mid-major Sam Houston State. Cowser has some tweener qualities -- if he loses a tick of his current plus speed, he may fit best in left field, where he may not provide enough offensive thump to profile. He bats from the left side and has a chance to hit first or second in the lineup, as there are questions about how much power he will access with a wood bat if he maintains his current swing plane, which is not geared for loft. Cowser doesn't have glaring weaknesses, but his hit tool will have to carry him.