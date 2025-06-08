Orioles' Colton Cowser: Lifts homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowser went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.
This was Cowser's first multi-hit effort of the season, though he missed two months due to a broken thumb. The outfielder has hit safely in four of five games since returning, and that should be enough for him to claim steady playing time in center field. He's batting .212 with three homers, three RBI, four runs scored and no stolen bases over 36 plate appearances.
