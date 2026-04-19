Orioles' Colton Cowser: On bench vs. lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowser is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Baltimore didn't face a left-handed starter in its first 17 games of the season but is now doing so for the third time in the past five contests. Cowser has found himself on the bench for all three of those contests, indicating that he's filling the large side of an outfield platoon.
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