Cowser went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Red Sox.

Cowser is gaining traction to be a starter in left field with Austin Hays off to an ice-cold start in 2024. Cowser has hit safely in five of the last six games, going 7-for-16 (.438) with six RBI in that span. He crushed the competition in Grapefruit League play and has taken advantage of his early opportunity in the regular season. For now, it's a platoon situation between Cowser and Hays, with the former on the strong side of it.