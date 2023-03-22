Cowser was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Orioles on Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Cowser was always likely to begin the season in the minors, as the 2020 first-round selection will be able to get everyday playing time with Triple-A Norfolk. The 23-year-old only hit .212 in 46 Grapefruit League plate appearances before the demotion, but he did get on base at a .435 clip and contributed three homers in his 20 spring games. Cowser is very likely to make his MLB debut at some point in the 2023 season.