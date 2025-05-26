Cowser (thumb) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reported Friday.

Cowser can be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, and he seems to be on track to be added to the Orioles' active roster once eligible. The outfielder appeared in three games at High-A Aberdeen and went 2-for-9 with a solo homer. He's recovering from a fractured left thumb.