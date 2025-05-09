Cowser (thumb) was seen playing catch Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser landed on the 10-day injured list in late March due to a fractured left thumb and was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 28. He has taken the next step in his recovery program by playing catch, though Hyde relayed the Cowser is "a little ways away" from swinging a bat, per Weyrich.