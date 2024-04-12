Cowser went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four total RBI in a 9-4 extra-inning win against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Cowser belted a solo shot in the fifth inning to give the Orioles their first run, and he added a big three-run blast in the 10th to break open the contest en route to a Baltimore victory. The long balls were the first of Cowser's major-league career, and they showcased his power potential after he went deep 17 times in 399 plate appearances in Triple-A last year. The 24-year-old has started 2024 in fine form, slashing .458/.462/.917 with 11 RBI, four runs and a stolen base through 11 contests.