Cowser went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Thursday's 11-2 victory against Texas.

Cowser contributed to the convincing win with a solo shot in the eighth inning. It was the outfielder's second long ball over his past three games and his fourth across his past 14 contests. He's up to 11 homers on the campaign after failing to go deep across 77 plate appearances in his first taste of the majors last season.