Cowser is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Though Cowser's path to playing time in the outfield opened up a bit with Aaron Hicks (hamstring) recently joining Cedric Mullins (groin) on the injured list, the rookie still finds himself on the bench for the second time in five games. Cowser is hitting just .106 in 47 at-bats since getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk on July 5 and could be at risk of a demotion as soon as one of the two injured outfielders is activated.