Cowser is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Cowser started all four games since receiving his first big-league callup Wednesday, and he'll hit the bench Sunday after going 4-for-13 with four walks, two RBI and four runs in his first 18 plate appearances. Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will start across the outfield while Aaron Hicks serves as the designated hitter.