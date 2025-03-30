Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said after Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays that Cowser injured his left thumb during the game and will undergo further evaluation, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser went 1-for-4 with a base hit before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning. The outfielder suffered the injury two innings prior, when his thumb bent "all the way back" on a slide into first base, according to Hyde. The Orioles training staff will take a closer look at Cowser's thumb before determining if he'll be ready to play in Monday's series opener versus the Red Sox.