Loeprich (knee) gave up six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 1.1 innings in relief Tuesday in Double-A Bowie's 9-4 loss to Binghamton.

Loeprich underwent offseason surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee, but he avoided a stint on the injured list to begin the minor-league season. Though he's healthy again, Loeprich's 2022 and Double-A debuts couldn't have gone much worse. He needed 49 pitches just to record four outs, and three of the four hits he allowed on the night went for home runs.