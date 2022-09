Norby (hand) rejoined Double-A Bowie's lineup Wednesday and has gone 6-for-16 with a double, two stolen bases, a walk, three runs and one RBI while starting in each of the past four games.

Norby was sidelined for only a few days after he injured his hand last Sunday. Since receiving a promotion to Double-A in late June, Norby is slashing .298/.374/.566 with 15 home runs and 10 steals in 262 plate appearances for Bowie.