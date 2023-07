Norby has gone 5-for-24 across five games since returning from a lower leg injury.

Norby was hurt June 24, but he was back in the lineup four days later. The infield prospect has done fairly well with Triple-A Norfolk this season, slashing .277/.329/.439 with nine home runs, 46 RBI, 57 runs scored and four stolen bases through 75 contests. The 23-year-old likely still needs more time with Norfolk before being in contention for a call-up, especially with the Orioles' already-crowded infield.