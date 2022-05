Norby is expected to remain out of the lineup at High-A Aberdeen for a few days due to swelling around his eye, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Assuming Norby is able to make his return to the Aberdeen lineup before the end of the weekend, he should avoid a trip to the 7-day injured list. The 21-year-old infielder is hitting .264 with five home runs and four stolen bases across 104 plate appearances at Aberdeen this season.