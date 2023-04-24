Norby is hitting .289 with two home runs and one steal in 18 games with Triple-A Norfolk.

The 22-year-old second baseman's 0.2 BB/K is easily his worst mark since rookie ball in 2021, and his 25.9 percent hard-hit rate is mediocre for a player his age at Triple-A. His swing-decision metrics suggest he is forcing the issue too much, rather than waiting for pitches he can drive. Compared to Triple-A teammates Joey Ortiz (117 wRC+) and Jordan Westburg (114 wRC+), Norby (85 wRC+) is probably the least likely of Baltimore's high-profile infield prospects to get an emergency promotion in the coming weeks.