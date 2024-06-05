Norby went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 10-1 win over Toronto.
After going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in his debut, Norby collected the first hit of his career on a two-run home run off Nate Pearson in the eighth inning Tuesday. As one of the top prospects in a loaded Orioles farm system, Norby has a bright future, but he could make some noise now with Jorge Mateo (concussion) on the 7-day IL.
