Norby is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Toronto.
Norby started the first two games of the series and cranked his first major league home run (and hit) Tuesday, but he'll begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench. Jordan Westburg will play second base while Ramon Urias gets a start at third base.
More News
-
Orioles' Connor Norby: Lifts first career homer•
-
Orioles' Connor Norby: Officially promoted to big leagues•
-
Orioles' Connor Norby: In line for promotion•
-
Orioles' Connor Norby: Returns to action for Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Connor Norby: Dealing with wrist issue•
-
Orioles' Connor Norby: Reassigned to minor-league camp•