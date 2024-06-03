The Orioles selected Norby's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
It's the first major-league promotion for Norby, who has batted .286/.374/.510 with nine home runs and seven stolen bases this season at Norfolk. Second base has been Norby's primary position in the minors, although he's seen a little more time in the outfield this season at Norfolk. With Jorge Mateo (concussion) landing on the 7-day injured list, second base is likely Norby's clearest path to playing time.
