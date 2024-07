The Orioles recalled Norby from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Norby had been on the taxi squad while the Orioles evaluated Jorge Mateo (elbow) and he's now on the active roster after it was determined Mateo needed a stint on the injured list. The 24-year-old Norby could see some reps at second base while Mateo is out, although the team will also use Jordan Westburg there on days Ramon Urias handles third base.