Norby is out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Rays.

Norby has now started just four of eight games since his promotion from Triple-A Norfolk, including only two of the previous six contests. With Jorge Mateo's (concussion) return from the 7-day injured list seemingly imminent, Norby could be headed back to Norfolk soon. Jordan Westburg will start at second base Monday while Ramon Urias occupies the hot corner.