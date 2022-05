Norby (eye) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Saturday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Norby has been dealing with swelling around his eye recently, and he'll have at least a week to recover after landing on the IL. The 21-year-old is hitting .264 with five homers, 15 runs, 13 RBI and four stolen bases over 23 games at High-A Aberdeen this year.