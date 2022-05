Norby (eye) went 2-for-7 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in his first two games with High-A Aberdeen since returning from the 7-day injured list Saturday.

Norby was sidelined for around two and a half weeks after experiencing swelling around one of his eyes. The 21-year-old infielder is slashing .265/.339/.490 with five home runs and five stolen bases on the season at Aberdeen.