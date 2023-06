Norby was removed from Saturday's game for Triple-A Norfolk after fouling a ball off his left shin, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Norby is considered day-to-day after being removed due to the injury. The 2021 second-round pick has enjoyed a solid season in Norfolk with a slash of .284/.335/.446 along with eight homers over 289 at-bats coming into Saturday's contest. He has an outside chance of making his major-league debut for Baltimore in 2023.