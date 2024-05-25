Norby (wrist) resumed playing for Triple-A Norfolk on May 17 and has slashed .393/.485/.714 over seven games since returning from a left wrist injury.

Norby missed about a week of action after sustaining the injury May 10, but Norfolk never placed him on its 7-day injured list. The 23-year-old hasn't missed a beat since returning to the Norfolk lineup and his now slashing .296/.382/.531 with nine home runs and five stolen bases on the season. Norby ranks in the top 20 in home runs and batting average in the International League this season, and while he's not yet on the Orioles' 40-man roster, he's positioned himself for a potential call-up to Baltimore later on in 2024.