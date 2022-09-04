site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-connor-norby-sits-out-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Connor Norby: Sits out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Norby (undisclosed) was held out of the Double-A Bowie's lineup Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Norby exited Saturday's contest with an apparent injury and will be held out for at least one game. The 22-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read