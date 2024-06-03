Norby is traveling with the Orioles to Toronto ahead of their series versus the Blue Jays, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Nothing is official in regard to a promotion for the 23-year-old, but Norby would make sense as a roster replacement for Jorge Mateo, who had been set to go through concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's game versus the Rays. It would be the first call-up for Norby, who is slashing .286/.374/.510 with nine home runs and seven stolen bases this season with Triple-A Norfolk. If it's Mateo whom he is indeed replacing, Norby could see some reps at second base, although the Orioles also have the option of putting Jordan Westburg at second and Ramon Urias at third.