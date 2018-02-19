Orioles' Corban Joseph: Joins Orioles on minor-league deal
Joseph signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 29-year-old infielder had previously been a member of the Orioles' organization back in 2015 and 2016, spending time at Double-A and Triple-A. His only major-league experience came in a two-game stint for the Yankees back in 2013. He's unlikely to be more than organizational depth for Baltimore.
