Burnes was traded from the Brewers to the Orioles in exchange for DL Hall and Joey Ortiz on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Burnes was floated in trade rumors throughout the offseason, though it appeared that perhaps he'd begin the 2024 campaign with the Brewers. Instead, he'll provide a front-line arm to strengthen the Orioles rotation. Even in a relatively down year, Burnes put together a 3.39 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 200:66 K:BB across 193.2 innings in 2023 and will now call pitcher-friendly Camden Yards his home park.