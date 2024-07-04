Burnes allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners.

Burnes, who welcomed twins over the weekend, was strong in his return to the mound. He threw 62 of 94 pitches for strikes, but he gave up both runs in the fifth inning, including one on a solo home run by Julio Rodriguez. Burnes has posted a quality start in all but one of his last 13 outings, though this was just the second time in his last seven starts that he didn't come away with a win. He has an excellent 2.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 105:25 K:BB through 112.2 innings over 18 starts this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Cubs and should be set to pitch on a regular schedule with the Orioles electing for a five-man rotation moving forward.