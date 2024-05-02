Burnes (3-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk across six innings against the Yankees. He struck out six

All the damage against Burnes came in the fifth inning when Oswaldo Cabrera launched a two-run home run. Despite allowing three or fewer runs for a seventh straight start, Burnes was stuck with the loss Wednesday as the Orioles offense could only manage three total hits and didn't score. While Burnes has allowed a home run in six of his seven starts this season, he owns a 2.61 ERA over 41.1 innings with 41 strikeouts -- the sixth most in the American League. Burnes is lined up for a start against the Nationals on Tuesday.