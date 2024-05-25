Burnes allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out six during the Orioles' win over the White Sox.

Burnes fired four shutout frames before the White Sox finally broke through with a three-run fifth inning. He forced 14 whiffs and has produced double-digit swinging strikes in eight of his 11 starts this season. The 29-year-old righty has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of those 11 outings, resulting in an impressive 2.60 ERA through 65.2 innings. Burnes will take a 66:17 K:BB into his next outing, which is lined up to come at home against Boston.