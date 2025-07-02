The Orioles selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Martin is back in the big leagues for the first time since 2022, when he made seven appearances (two starts) for Arizona. Since undergoing surgery in March 2023 to repair a right lat tendon tear and missing that entire season, Martin has made the full-time move to the bullpen. He owns a 5.29 ERA in 29 appearances at Norfolk this season but was sharp throughout June, permitting just one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight over 10 innings.