Martin cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Martin was designated for assignment by Baltimore and after going unclaimed on waivers, he'll remain at Triple-A. The right-hander has struggled to a 7.45 ERA and 2.61 WHIP over 9.2 innings in eight appearances with Norfolk this season and his outright option opens a spot on the 40-man roster for the Orioles.