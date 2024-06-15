Share Video

Martin cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Martin was designated for assignment by Baltimore, and after going unclaimed on waivers, he'll remain at Triple-A. The right-hander has struggled to a 7.45 ERA and 2.61 WHIP over 9.2 innings in eight appearances with Norfolk this season.

