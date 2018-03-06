Gentry (hamstring) will start in center field and bat leadoff for the Orioles in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

As expected, Gentry will draw back into the lineup after being sidelined since Feb. 25 with left hamstring soreness. The week-plus absence won't completely derail Gentry's chances of winning an Opening Day bench gig with the Orioles, but even at full health, the 34-year-old was always facing lengthy odds due to his standing as a non-roster invitee.