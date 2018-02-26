Orioles' Craig Gentry: Dealing with hamstring issue
Gentry is dealing with left hamstring soreness and will be sidelined for a few days, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Gentry apparently picked up the ailment during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. The good news is the issue doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him sidelined for too long. When he returns, Gentry will continue his quest to lock down an Opening Day role as a reserve outfielder, but he'll more likely open the year at Triple-A Norfolk as organizational depth.
More News
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Re-signs with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Activated from DL•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Expects to be activated•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Will visit specialist for finger injury•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: To DL with fractured finger•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: To see hand specialist•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...