Gentry is dealing with left hamstring soreness and will be sidelined for a few days, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Gentry apparently picked up the ailment during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. The good news is the issue doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him sidelined for too long. When he returns, Gentry will continue his quest to lock down an Opening Day role as a reserve outfielder, but he'll more likely open the year at Triple-A Norfolk as organizational depth.