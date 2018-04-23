Gentry is starting in left field and batting ninth Monday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gentry is in the starting lineup for a third straight game with Trey Mancini still sidelined with a sore knee, but he'll drop to ninth in the order after going 0-for-8 as the Orioles' leadoff man in the previous two games. He's expected to return to a reserve role once Mancini is ready to return, which could be as early as Tuesday.