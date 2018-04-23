Orioles' Craig Gentry: Dropped to ninth in order
Gentry is starting in left field and batting ninth Monday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Gentry is in the starting lineup for a third straight game with Trey Mancini still sidelined with a sore knee, but he'll drop to ninth in the order after going 0-for-8 as the Orioles' leadoff man in the previous two games. He's expected to return to a reserve role once Mancini is ready to return, which could be as early as Tuesday.
More News
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Leading off again Sunday•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Secures place on roster•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Out until Tuesday with hamstring injury•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Re-signs with Orioles•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...